Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's much-anticipated song, Butta Bomma from the action-drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has crossed 450 million-plus views.

The song has also received 2.99 million likes and is rapidly racing towards the 3 million mark. Fans of both the actors have celebrated on social media with hashtags and messages, The song was on the topmost trend of today on Twitter.

Butta Bomma has become famous across pan India and has broken all language barriers to emerge as one of the biggest hits of recent times.

Allu Arjun slays with his style

'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. SS Thaman came up with a memorable score that had tremendous appeal to the youth, The dance number, Ramuloo Ramulaa from the film had also crossed an impressive 250 million views on YouTube.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Sukumar's ''Pushpa'' where he will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars.

Dhananjay, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Anish Kuruvilla, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles.