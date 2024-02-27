Sidhu Moosewala's family is expecting a new addition to the family. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Sidhu Moosewala's mother is pregnant and expecting another child. Late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is all set to welcome a baby into the world soon. Sidhu's mother is mother is 58 and father is 60.

Sidhu's mother pregnant?

Sidhu was the only child of his parents. While the elderly couple is yet to make an announcement, family sources seem to have confirmed the news, an Indian Express report stated. His mother has stayed away from the media glare for the last six-seven months. There are also the reports of Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh considering Lok Sabha elections.

Moosewala was a rage among the masses and his songs used to receive millions of views. He was touted as one of the richest Punjabi singers. A day after the Punjab government reduced his security cover, the singer was shot dead at Punjab's Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Mother's emotional post on b'day

"Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings. I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world," his mother had written an emotional post on his bday in 2023.