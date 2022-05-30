Facing criticism from all quarters for curtailing the security of famous singer Sidhu Moosewalla despite the report of intelligence agencies, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced conduct of a judicial probe by a sitting judge to probe the high-profile killing of the renowned singer.

According to reports in the media, the security of Moosewalla was curtailed despite the intelligence report that his life was under threat from the gangsters and rivals.

As per reports, a lot of Punjabi singers and artists are on the hit list of gangsters, whose calls for ransom have reportedly increased in recent months.

On Saturday only, the Punjab Police had curtailed the singer's security. He was among the 424 persons whose security was pruned with the police saying this was done after a fresh review of their threat perception.

"Punjab Government shall be requesting the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case enquired into by the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court", an official communique of the Punjab government reads.

"The State Government shall ensure full cooperation to this inquiry commission including that from any of the central agency like National Investigation Agency (NIA)", the official handout stated.

The Punjab Chief Minister further said that he has already ordered an inquiry at the highest level to inquire into security reduction and fix responsibility.

"Sidhu Moosewalla-cultural icon of Punjab"

Chief Minister Punjab expressed his deep shock at the sad and untimely demise of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala. He said that Sidhu Moosewalla was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab and he has the highest respect for him.

"At this sad hour his prayers are with his family and he prays to the Waheguru to grant peace to the departed soul", he said.

He condemned the murder of Sidhu Moosewala in the strongest terms and stated that the government will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.

Moosewalla's father demand NIA probe, and a public apology from DGP Punjab

Lamenting that the security of the world-famous Punjabi singer was curtailed without any reason, family members of the Sidhu Moosewala have demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge in this case and the Punjab government should also ensure the inclusion of CBI and NIA in the probe of this incident.

Balkor Singh Sidhu, father of Sidhu Moosewalla sought public apology from the Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab for relating the killing of his son to a gang war.

He demanded to fix the responsibility of the police officer who reviewed the security of Sidhu Moosewala and who ordered the cut in his security.

I never called Sidhu Moosewala a gangster, DGP clarifies

Following an uproar over this press conference on Sunday when he termed killing Sidhu Moosewall as a result of a gang war, Punjab Director General of Police V.K. Bhawra on Monday clarified that he has never affiliated killed artist with gangsters.

DGP said that he has the highest respect for Sidhu Moosewala and he was a celebrated artist and cultural icon of Punjab. He said that a section of the media has misquoted him.