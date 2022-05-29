Even as a Canada-based gangster has taken the responsibility of killing the world-famous Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewalla, Jammu and Kashmir has decided to hold a protest in front of the office of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to "expose" the Punjab government for giving a free hand to anti-social and anti-national elements.

Within minutes after getting information about the killing of Sidhu Moosewalla, the J&K Youth Congress announced to hold a protest against AAP in different parts of the Union Territory.

"We are going to hold a protest in front of the offices of the AAP against the Punjab Government for the security situation in Punjab, and the withdrawal of security from Congress leader and renowned Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewall that led to his brutal killing today", J&K Youth Congress stated.

Incompetent Punjab government responsible for Sidhu's killing: Congress

Expressing grave shock and strongly condemning the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, J&K Congress squarely blamed the AAP government in Punjab for his daylight killing.

"Just for the cheap publicity, Punjab Government has withdrawn his security and publicized the list for the information of his killers. A famous singer who was quite vulnerable în view of his professional popularity apart from being a politician became a soft target of killers due to serious compromises on his security", J&K Congress stated.

J&K Congress demanded the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after the broad daylight killing of Sidhu Moosewalla.

Sindhu Moosewalla killed after curtailment of his security

A day after the Punjab government curtailed his security, the world-famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewalla was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab.

He was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district where he had gone to attend a function. The singer was driving his vehicle during the attack.

He was reportedly shot at least 10 times near a temple in the village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

A native of Moose village of Mansa district, Sidhu Moosewala was very popular among the youth of Punjab. Reports said that Moosewala was among the 424 persons whose security was withdrawn by Punjab Police on Saturday.

Contested assembly election as Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewalla had contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections from the Mansa assembly constituency as a candidate of the Congress party. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP's) candidate Dr. Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes.

To encash his popularity among the youth, the then Punjab Congress chief and the cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu had convinced him to join Congress. On December 3, 2021, Sidhu Moosewalla joined Congress with much fanfare.

Earlier booked for promoting gun culture, glorifying violence in his songs

Moosewala was booked in multiple cases by the Punjab police for promoting gun culture and glorifying violence in his songs.

Moosewala was booked by the Punjab police in 2020 under the Arms Act on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in one of his songs. Before that, he was booked in another case after photographs of him firing an AK47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid-19 pandemic went viral on social media.

Moosewalla had a vast fan following across the world

The 28-year-old singer had a vast fan following among Punjabis living in different parts of the world.

Born on 17 June 1993, the singer widely known for his gangster raps, learnt music during his college days. He was moved to Canada after doing a degree in electrical engineering.