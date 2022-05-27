Acting swiftly against perpetrators of violence, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday morning eliminated two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit who were involved in the gruesome killing of famous female TV artist and singer Ambreen Bhat.

According to police the self-styled commander of the LeT outfit Lateef has directed two newly recruited terrorists to kill Ambreen Bhat.

Four terrorists, including the duo involved in committing heinous the crime of killing the female artist, were eliminated in two different encounters during the last ten hours in Kashmir Valley.

Two terrorists of LeT were killed in a pre-dawn encounter in the Soura area of Srinagar district on Friday. Earlier two terrorists were neutralized in the Awantipora area in an overnight gun battle.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that four LeT terrorists had been killed in less than 10 hours in twin operations including those who were involved in the killing of an artist Ambreen Bhat.

LeT "commander" issued orders to kill Ambreen

According to police, two newly recruited terrorists namely Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora, Budgam, and Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora Pulwama were involved in the killing of Ambreen Bhat. They killed the female artist under the direction of LeT commander Lateef. Both the terrorists were eliminated during the Awantipora encounter.

One AK-56 rifle, four magazines, and a pistol were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Meanwhile, the identities of two terrorists killed in the Soura encounter have been established as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both residents of Trenz Shopian.

Noted female artist killed by terrorists on Wednesday evening

Terrorists on Wednesday evening shot dead a female artist who was sitting with her nephew at her residence in Budgam district of central Kashmir.

The deceased Ambreen Bhat was a famous singer and a TV artist who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms.

According to police, terrorists fired upon the artist (playing role in TV dramas), Ambreen, and her 10-year-old nephew outside their home in Hishroo Chadoora this evening.

Both of them were immediately removed to Chadoora hospital from where Ambreeem has shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar.

However, Ambreen succumbed to critical injuries on way to SMHS hospital. She was declared "brought dead" by the doctors who attended to her at Srinagar hospital.

10 terrorists killed in the last three days in Kashmir

During the last three days, ten terrorists have been eliminated in back-to-back encounters in the north and central Kashmir. While six terrorists were killed in Baramulla and Kupwara on Wednesday and Thursday, four terrorists were neutralized in central Kashmir's Saura and Awantipora area during the last 10 hours.

"10 terrorists including three from JeM and 7 from LeT terror outfits killed in 3 days in Kashmir valley. The heinous murder case of late Ambreen Bhat solved in 24 hours", IGP Kashmir tweeted.