Over a month after frustrating the dangerous designs of Pakistani terrorists to repeat Pulwama in Jammu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a key accused of the Sunjwan terror attack.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of CISF had lost his life while many others were injured when terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing on CISF vehicle on April 22 at Sunjwan-in the outskirts of Jammu city.

Two Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack were also eliminated after three hours long operation at the Jalalabad area of Sunjwan.

The NIA arrested Abid Ahmad Mir, a resident of Putrigam, police station Rajpura in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Mir is an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit.

According to reports, NIA arrested one accused person namely Abid Ahmad Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, resident of Putrigam, PS Rajpora, Pulwama, in the case RC-03/2022/ NIA/JMU. "Investigation has revealed that accused Abid Ahmad Mir was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay", reports said.

The arrested OGW was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of JeM. He knowingly and voluntarily had extended support to the other co-accused persons in the commission of the instant crime.

Bilal dropped Pakistan terrorists at Sunjwan before the attack

Within hours after the attack, the police arrested a truck driver who had reportedly picked up both the foreign terrorists from the International Border and dropped them in Sunjwan.

Driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay had picked up terrorists from the border village of Supwal in Samba district and dropped them at Sunjwan where they carried out a terror attack in the wee hours of April 22.

Wagay was arrested from South Kashmir's Pulwama district after authentic information. Wagay has not only picked up terrorists from the border village of Supwal, but he also arranged their stay in the house of Mohammad Iqbal Rather son of Abdul Rehman Rather, a resident of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, who has also constructed a house at Jalalabad in Sunjwan.

Case was handed over to NIA

The case was initially registered in Police station Bahu Fort, Jammu as FIR (No. 115/2022) dated 22 April 2022 and re-registered by NIA on 26 April 2022. The NIA took over the First Information Report (FIR) registered in this connection.

Case diaries and all related documents pertaining to the attack were also handed over to the NIA. Almost all such terror attacks, which took place earlier also in Jammu and Kashmir, were handed over to the NIA.

Ahead of PM's rally, forces eliminated two Pakistani terrorists in Jammu

As reported earlier two heavily-armed terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were eliminated in a fierce gunfight by security forces after they attacked a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu in early April 22 morning.

As Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF has lost his life in the attack. Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also injured in the gunfight.

Terrorists attacked the CISF bus two days ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on April 24.