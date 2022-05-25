In a big success, security forces eliminated Pakistani terrorists in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. One constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed in action in the fierce encounter, which broke early this morning. Identities of the Pakistani terrorists are yet to be established.

Sources said that a search operation was started in the Kreeri area after getting authentic information about the movement of a group of foreign terrorists.

"We've neutralized three Pakistani terrorists of Jasih-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit. They were active in this area for the last three-four months and we were tracking them. One police personnel also got martyred. Till now this year, we've neutralized 22 Pakistani terrorists: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said

Quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, "Three Pakistani terrorists killed. One JKP personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow"

Fierce encounter in Kreeri

A fierce encounter broke out between terrorists and government forces in the Najibhat area of Pattan in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri.

As the joint team of forces approached the spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a fierce encounter in which three terrorists have been eliminated.