Continuing selective killings of unarmed cops in the Valley, terrorists on Tuesday killed a constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Srinagar, the capital city of the Union Territory. The daughter of the deceased constable was also injured in the terror attack.

Initial reports said that a policeman was killed while his daughter was injured after terrorists fired upon him in the busy Soura area of Srinagar city. After firing at the constable, the terrorists managed to escape from the spot.

The killed cop has been identified as Saifullah Qadri son of Mohammad Syed Qadri resident of Malik Sahib Soura.

"Terrorists fired upon Constable Saifullah Qadri at his home in the Anchar locality of Soura," reports said. The official sources said Qadri was rushed to the SKIMS hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

"Terrorists fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri S/o Mohd Syed Qadri, R/o Malik Saab, in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured. The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture", Kashmir zone police tweeted from their official Twitter handle.

The third killing of unarmed cops in the last 15 days

Today was the third attack on unarmed cops in Kashmir Valley within the last 15 days. On May 5, a policeman of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar city. The policeman in civvies was attacked near Aiwa Bridge along Dr. Ali Jan Road in the Srinagar district.

Reports said that constable Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Eidgah area of Srinagar city was a driver in the police department. He was on his way to Police Control Room on his bike when he was fired upon by terrorists.

On May 13, the terrorists shot at a policeman who later succumbed to his injuries an hour in the hospital.

According to the report, terrorists fired upon constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker son of Ali Mohammad at his residence in the Gudoora area of Pulwama district. The injured constable was immediately shifted to district hospital Pulwama where he was referred to Army Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.