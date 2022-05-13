Within hours after the gruesome killing of a Kashmiri Pandit employee, terrorists shot at a policeman on Friday morning who later succumbed to his injuries an hour in the hospital.

Initial reports said that terrorists fired upon constable Riyaz Ahmad Thoker son of Ali Mohammad at his residence in the Gudoora area of Pulwama district.

The injured constable was immediately shifted to district hospital Pulwama where he was referred to Army Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries in the hospital and attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr and stand by his family at this critical juncture", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Second attack on unarmed cops in six days

Today's was the second attack on unarmed cops in Kashmir Valley within six days. On May 5, a policeman of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed by unidentified terrorists in Srinagar city. The policeman in civvies was attacked near Aiwa Bridge along Dr. Ali Jan Road in the Srinagar district.

Reports said that constable Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Eidgah area of Srinagar city was a driver in the police department. He was on his way to Police Control Room on his bike when he was fired upon by terrorists.

During the last year, terrorists have been attacking unarmed cops to create fear among local policemen.

Former Director-General of Police (DGP), J&K Police Dr. S P Vaid recently said that the selective killings of cops are part of the deep-rooted strategy devised by the mentors of terrorists- sitting across the border.

He said that the new strategy of terrorists was aimed at demoralizing J&K Police which has been playing a dominant role in anti-terror operations for the last 30 years. The former DGP said terrorists select the soft target to create a fear psychosis among cops.