A policeman of Jammu and Kashmir Police received severe bullet injuries when some unidentified terrorists fired upon him in Srinagar on Saturday morning. The policeman in civvies was attacked near Aiwa Bridge along Dr. Ali Jan Road in the Srinagar district.

Reports said that constable Ghulam Hassan Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar of Eidgah area of Srinagar city is a driver in the police department. He was on his way to Police Control Room on his bike when he was fired upon by terrorists early this morning. Leaving him severely injured, terrorists managed to escape from the spot.

Terrorists chasing Dar on a bike

Although cops are busy collecting footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the locality, unconfirmed reports said that two terrorists were chasing Dar on a bike. As soon as the constable reached an isolated place, terrorists fired on him from point blank range.

Senior police officers along with additional force reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off to chase terrorists involved in this gruesome attack.

Terrorists continue to attack unarmed cops

Today's incident is the lasted selective attack on armed cops of Jammu and Kashmir. On April 18, terrorists attacked two personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. One RPF man lost his life on the spot while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital after two days.

Two cops of railway police of Kakapora Railway station were at a tea stall outside the railway station when they were attacked by terrorists. Both the cops were having tea when they were attacked by terrorists.

Head Constable Surinder Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dev Raj attained martyrdom in April 18 attack.

SIA conducts raids in Kashmir

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) is carrying out raids on Saturday at multiple locations focused on sellers of mobile phones and SIM cards.

Reports said SIA sleuths assisted by the local police and the CRPF raided shops and residences at Pulwama district's Lassipora, Chandgam, Braw Bandina areas, as well as Chawalgam in Kulgam district.

"These raids are carried out on shops and residences of the mobile phone and SIM card sellers," reports said.

The SIA was carved out of the local CID to deal with terror and other anti-national activities.