Even as Friday's terror attack at Sunjuwan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu was formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), an arrested truck driver made a startling disclosure that he had earlier transported terrorists to South Kashmir from Jammu.

Highly placed sources told International Bussiness Times that intense questioning of the truck driver is going on.

"During the questioning, the truck driver revealed that he had earlier transported four terrorists to south Kashmir from Jammu", sources said and added that he was assigned the job to transport terrorists by some Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

Sources said that the truck driver has revealed that he had transported four terrorists just a couple of months back to Kulgam from the Supwal area of Samba district of Jammu province. Of these four terrorists, two have been killed in Kulgam and two in Pulwama. After infiltrating, all four had reached Kashmir to attack. But the security forces killed all four in separate encounters.

Truck driver used to charge Rs 1 lakh for every trip

Highly placed sources said that the driver used to charge Rs 1 lakh per trip to transport terrorists from Jammu to Kashmir Valley.

During the questioning, the truck driver disclosed that he has conducted only two trips so far but cops are not believing him. "Intense question of the arrested driver of the going on", sources said, adding, "cops expecting some other startling disclosures from the driver who was also working as OGW".

Truck driver arrested after attack

Within hours after the dreaded terror attack in the Sunjwan area of Jammu, police arrested a truck driver who had reportedly picked up both the foreign terrorists from the International Border and dropped them in Sunjwan.

As reported earlier driver Bilal Ahmad Wagay son of Khursheed Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag, had picked up terrorists from the border village of Supwal in Samba district and dropped them at Sunjwan where they carried out a terror attack on wee hours of Friday.

Wagay was arrested from South Kashmir's Pulwama district after authentic information. Wagay has not only picked up terrorists from the border village of Supwal, but he also arranged their stay in the house of Mohammad Iqbal Rather son of Abdul Rehman Rather, a resident of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, who has also constructed a house at Jalalabad in Sunjwan.

Case handed over to NIA

Reports said that the case has been handed over to the NIA as the federal agency will now take over the First Information Report (FIR) registered in this connection at Trikuta Nagar Police Station.

Quoting police sources a local newspaper said that case diaries and all related documents pertaining to the Friday attack will be handed over to the NIA.

Almost all such terror attacks, which took place earlier also in Jammu and Kashmir, were handed over to the NIA.