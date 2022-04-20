Within 24 hours after the coward attack on two unarmed cops of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that terrorists involved in the gruesome incident have been identified.

The DGP asserted that terrorists would be brought to justice very soon because forces have already started a comprehensive operation to eliminate them as early as possible.

"We have solid clues of the incident and those involved in the incident would be brought to justice very soon", the DGP told media persons.

The DGP said that Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit has been involved in the recent selective killings in different parts of the Kashmir Valley.

As reported earlier, one RPF personnel was martyred while another one was injured in a terror attack in the Kakapora area of Pulwama district on Monday. Terrorists attacked two cops of Railway Police at Kakapora Railway Station in Pulwama district who were at a tea stall outside Railway Station.

Both the cops identified as Head Constable Surinder Singh and Sub-Inspector Dev Raj received critical injuries and Singh succumbed before reaching the hospital while Dev Raj was shifted to tertiary care hospital Srinagar where his condition is stated as critical.

PAK terrorists using fake IDs, Adhaar cards

Pointing toward the elimination of two Pakistani terrorists in Srinagar city on April 10, the DGP said that the foreign terrorists are using fake identity cards to hide their identities. "We killed two foreign militants in Srinagar who were carrying fake identity proof," he said.

On April 10, two Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed in an encounter with security forces at the Bishembar Nagar area of Srinagar. They were involved in the recent attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Maisuma area of Srinagar.

Both the killed terrorists were Pakistani and identified as Mohammad Bhai alias Abu Qasim, alias Mir Shoaib alias Mudassir and Abu Arsalan alias Khalid alias Aadil. Police said that they were carrying fake Adhaar cards to conceal their identity.

Anti-terror operations to be intensified

The DGP said that the police along with other security forces would intensify anti-terror operations ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

"We have been a series of successful anti-terror operations and ahead of the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath commencing on June 30, we will intensify the operations against the terrorists", he said, adding, "the security situation is much better than in the past. We have successfully eliminated terrorists involved in recent terror attacks".