In a major breakthrough in the much-publicized sensational murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Shubdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewalla, the special cell of Delhi Police on Monday arrested three persons.

Those arrested included two main shooters of the six-shooters identified by the Delhi and Punjab Police from the CCTV footage.

According to police apart from two shooters, the third person was the head of the module that hatched the conspiracy to murder the singer-cum-politician.

According to the police, a large number of arms and explosives were recovered during the arrest. The shooters were arrested from Gujarat's Mundra area.

A huge cache of arms including three pistols 50 rounds, 8 high explosive grenades, grenade launchers, and 9 electric detonators were recovered by the police. The two accused have been identified as Priyavrat (26) and Kashish (24).

Shooters were in touch with Goldy Brar

Chief of Delhi Police's special cell chief Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal while giving details of arrested persons said that shooters were in touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar.

He said that two modules of shooters who were in touch with Goldy Brar were involved in this incident. Manpreet Manu fired at Sidhu Moose Wala. All six-shooters fired multiple rounds of bullets.

"One Kashis was driving a Bolero car, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, and Priyavrat, the head of this one module of shooters- all 4 were traveling in one car. There was another car, Corolla, driven by Jagroop Roopa", he said.

The police said that Priyavrat Fauji, a Haryana-based gangster was one of the shooters. He was a member of the Ramkaran gang and worked as a sharpshooter. He was in touch with Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. The 26-year-old was seen on the CCTV at a petrol pump at Fatehgarh before the murder.

Canada-based Goldy Brar of the Lawerance gang took the responsibility of Moosewala's killing

Within minutes after the sensational murder on May 29, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab.

In a Facebook post from his account, Brar took responsibility for the murder of the controversial singer.

In his Facebook post, Brar said that Moosewala was responsible for the murder of several of his associates, and since the police didn't act, he did and murdered the singer/rapper.

Bishnoi was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate on June 15, where the Punjab Police got 7 days remand of the wanted criminal.

Sidhu Moosewalla was shod dead on May 29

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.