Intensifying anti-terror operations in Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, security forces eliminated seven terrorists, including three Pakistani nationals, in three encounters during the last 24 hours in the Valley.

Quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar reports said that an encounter began in Kupwara on Sunday in which two Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were killed during the initial firing.

On Monday morning, another Pakistani along with a local terrorist was eliminated. A local terrorist from Shopian Showkat was gunned down along with a Pakistani terrorist.

On Saturday evening, Jammu and Kashmir arrested a local terrorist Showkat Ahmad Sheikh. "During questioning, Showkat revealed the forces about presence of some Pakistani terrorists in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district", sources said.

A massive combing and search operation was started in the Lolab area following disclosure by Showkat.

During the search operation, terrorists fired upon the joint search party of the security forces. The firing of the terrorists was retaliated which resulted in a fierce encounter that started on Sunday and ended on Monday morning.

One terrorist killed in the Pulwama encounter

According to reports, a local terrorist of LeT was gunned down in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir. According to reports, a LeT terrorist was killed in the Chatpora area of Pulwama.

Two terrorists were killed in Kulgam

In Kulgam, a local terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed and one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist were killed. "A total of seven terrorists killed so far. Three of them were Pakistanis and four were local terrorists. Encounters concluded in Kupwara and Pulwama. Search is underway in Kulgam," reports said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, encounters broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chatpora area of Pulwama and in DH Pora area in Kulgam on Sunday.

The police have identified the slain terrorists as Haris Sharief of Srinagar, a "C" category terrorist of the LeT outfit, and Zakir Padder of Kulgam, a "C" category terrorist of the JeM outfit.

Operation against terrorists intensified after Defence Minister's visit

Counter-terrorism operations have intensified after the two-day visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During his visit, Defence Minister reviewed security scenarios and held interactions with higher-ups of the Army.

He has asserted that India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb the peace in the country. He cautioned the people against the evil designs of anti-national forces.

Addressing a gathering of the personnel of the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and J&K Police in north Kashmir's Baramulla area on Thursday, Singh lauded forces for shouldering their responsibilities with dedication and zeal to protect unity and integrity of the nation.

"Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the forces, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities recently", he said without naming Pakistan.