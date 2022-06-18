Continuing targeted killing of unarmed cops in Kashmir Valley, terrorists shot dead one Sub-Inspector (SI) of Jammu and Kashmir Police in South Kashmir's Awantipora area.

According to police, a 50-year-old Sub-Inspector was shot dead by terrorists in the evening hours on Friday at the Pampora area of Samboora of Awantipora. Bullets ridden body of the Sub-Inspector was found in fields near his home on Saturday morning.

"Dead body of Farooq Ahmad Mir of Samboora SI (M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Reports said that Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir resident of Samboora was shot dead by terrorists near his home while working in paddy fields on Friday evening.

Two pistol cartridges have been also found at the incident spot which is a clear indication that he was shot dead by pistol from a point-blank range. He is survived by his father, wife and two daughters, and a son.

IED recovered, defused in Kupwara

Security forces Saturday detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district

Reports said that the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the Army detected an IED on the Handwara-Baramulla Road near Ganapora in the Langate area of the north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

A bomb disposal squad was called to the spot which destroyed the explosive device without causing any loss or damage.