With the timely actions of forces, two possible terror attacks were averted on Saturday in different areas of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

While the Baramulla Police arrested two newly recruited hybrid terrorists, who have assigned the task of selective killings, an IED planted on the highway, to target convoys of the security forces and the Army, was detected in time and defused.

A big tragedy was averted on Saturday as security forces detected an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) planted by the terrorists on the highly sensitive Srinagar-Baramulla highway near Sopore. The IED was later defused by the bomb disposal squad of the Army and other forces.

Security forces recovered and defused the IED on the main road in the Puthkhah area of Baramulla.

According to police, traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla road remained suspended after the recovery of the IED. A team bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot to defuse the explosive. Traffic was restored only after the IED was defused by the experts.

IED was planted to target convey of forces

According to police, it is believed that the IED was planted on the highway to target convoys of security forces and the Army which usually pass through his track regularly.

There has been a spurt in IED recoveries in the Valley and the forces are on high alert to ensure aversion of any untoward incident in the Amarnath Yatra.

Before the movement of convoys or clearing the VIPs, the Road Opening Parties (RoPs) of the Army and Paramilitary forces equipped with bomb-detecting equipment and assisted by sniffer dogs are regularly moved out to ensure that the passage of the security force convoys and VIP movement is secured.

Selective killings averted with the arrest of two LeT terrorists

Security forces arrested two terrorists along with arms and ammunition in the Ghat Palhallan area of Baramulla district. The hybrid newly recruited terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were assigned the job to execute selective killings in different areas of north Kashmir.

"The investigation into the case established that the youths had joined the LeT outfit. Inputs further revealed that the duo was tasked to operate in general area Pattan for targeting vulnerable soft targets, Panchayat members, and members of the minority community," police said.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Mir (23) and Zahid Bashir (18, both residents of Nehalpora, Pattan. They have joined terror ranks in May only.