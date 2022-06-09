All educational institutions across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday observed a 'two-minute silence' in the memory of terror-victim Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by the terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam on May 31.

Today was the 10th day of the deceased Rajni Bala, who was a native of village Nankay Chak of Samba district of Jammu province.

The school children in the morning assembly observed two-minute silence to remember Rajni Bala and pay tributes to her on her tenth day.

Earlier, the School Education Department, on Wednesday ordered to observe a 'two-minute silence' in the morning assembly in all schools across the UT as a bid to mark the observance of the 10th day since the death of Rajni Bala.

Rajni Bala, who hails from the Samba district in the Jammu division was posted in Government High School Gopalpora in Kulgam district where she was killed by the terrorists on May 31.

School in Kulgam to be renamed after Rajni Bala

In a bid to pay respects to Rajni Bala, the government has also decided to name the Government High School in the Gopalpora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam after her name.

Rajni Bala was shot in the head by the terrorists on the premises of the school in Kulgam's Gopalpora area on May 31 and succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

"The government high school of Gopalpora in Kulgam will be named after Rajni Bala, a teacher who was killed by terrorists. I met her family members and all their demands and concerns will be resolved on a priority basis,", a news agency quoted Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reported.

Earlier LG met Rajni Bala's family on Wednesday

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the residence of Rajni Bala and assured every possible assistance and support to her family.

Bala's husband Raj Kumar, also a teacher serving in Kashmir, said the family handed over a memorandum of demands to Lt Governor Sinha during their meeting with him.

The memorandum, signed by Kumar's father Ram Lal Atri, sought justice for the slain teacher, who served in Kashmir along with her husband for the past 13 years, and martyr's status to her.

The memorandum also demanded the immediate transfer of Kumar to his hometown, citing the "security reason" in the Valley.

It also sought the release of full salary till the date of retirement of the slain teacher and pensionary benefits to her minor daughter, responsibility for her complete education, and a Government job thereafter.