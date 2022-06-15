In a huge success, security forces on Wednesday eliminated two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to the police, one of the killed terrorists was involved in the gruesome killing of the manager of the Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager Vijay Kumar. Both the terrorists were eliminated in an overnight encounter in the Kanjiular area of the Shopian district.

Reports said that on a specific input about movement of some terrorists in Kanjiular area, a combing and search operation was started on late Tuesday evening.

As security forces established contact with the terrorists hiding in a house, the entire area was cordoned by plugging all escape routes.

With the first light on Wednesday morning, security forces zeroed in on the hideout where terrorists were hiding. Instead of responding to the call of security personnel to surrender, hiding terrorists restored to indiscriminating firing which was retaliated by the forces.

#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 2nd killed #terrorist has been identified as Tufail Ganai. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK 47 rifle and a pistol was recovered from the site of #encounter.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ltyIDWSGQj — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 15, 2022

Both the hiding terrorists were eliminated during the gun battle which lasted for a couple of hours. Identities of killed terrorists were established as Tufail Ganai and Jan Mohammad Lone of Shopian.

According to police one AK-47 rifle, one pistol, and incriminating materials were also recovered from the possession of the killed terrorists.

Lone was involved in killing the bank manager

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said that one of the killed terrorists Jan Mohammad Lone was involved in the killing of the bank manager Vijay Kumar.

"Besides other terror crimes, Jan was involved in the recent killing of Vijay Kumar, Bank manager on June 2 in Kulgam district", IGP Kashmir said.

The Jammu and Kashmir's Ellaqie Dehati Bank manager Vijay Kumar resident of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh was shot dead by terrorists at Areh Mohanpora in the Kulgam district on June 2.

A horrifying video of the gruesome killing went viral on social media in which a terrorist, who has covered his face with a mask and carrying a bag, entered the room of the bank manager. As soon as he entered the manager's room, he fired at him with a pistol and ran away within no time.