Making a mockery of the "security arrangements" made by the J&K government, terrorists on Thursday executed one more member of the minority community.

After killing a female teacher of Jammu province, terrorists this time shot dead a resident of Rajasthan, serving as a manager in a local bank in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. The terror victim has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh Rajsthan. He was working as a manager at Elllaquai Dehati Bank in Kulgam.

"Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaquai Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries", a spokesman of police said.

Vidoe of gruesome killing goes viral

A video of the gruesome killing has gone viral on social media in which a terrorist, who has covered his face with a mask and carrying a bag, entered the room of the bank manager. As soon as he entered the manager's room, he fired at him with a pistol and ran away within no time.

Second selective killing in two days

Ironically, a female teacher Rajni Bala, a resident of Nankay Chak village of Samba district of Jammu, was also killed by terrorists in the same district on Tuesday.

Earlier on May 12, a Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Budgam district. The deceased employee was working in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

Between January-May 2022, terrorists have killed 13 innocent members of the minority community, including revenue official Rahul Bhat and school teacher Rajni Bala, in a cold-blood murder.

Rajasthan CM condemns killing

"The terrorist killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, working in Kulgam, J&K is highly condemnable. NDA govt has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. Central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.