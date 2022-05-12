After a lull of over one month, terrorists restarted selective attacks on the members of the minority community in the Valley by killing a Kashmir Pandit employee in Budgam district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased employee has been identified as Rahul Bhat, who was working in the office of Tehsildar Chadoora in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

According to a report, terrorists fired upon a Kashmir migrant employee identified as Rahul Bhat, an employee in the local tehsil office, at Chadoora this afternoon. He was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Chadoora wherefrom he was shifted to SMHS hospital here for specialized treatment. The employee later succumbed to his injuries.

Two terrorists involved in this heinous crime

Although investigation, in this case, has started, police claimed that as per the initial investigation two terrorists were involved in committing this heinous crime.

Initial reports said that terrorists barged into the room where Rahul Bhat was sitting. He was fired upon by two terrorists from a point-blank range with a pistol. The terrorists managed to escape from the scene after committing the gruesome crime.

Appointed under Prime Minister's Special Employment Package for Kashmiri migrants, Rahul Bhat was posted in Tehsildar Officer Budgam and was transferred to Chadoora.

On April 4 Kashmiri Rajput was killed by terrorists

Earlier on April 4, a civilian belonging to a minority community namely Satish Kumar Singh was killed by terrorists in the Kakran area of Kulgam.

Singh, a driver by profession, was shot in Kulgam's Kakran village. He was critically injured and shifted to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way, the police said. Officials said he was shot in the head from a point-blank range. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to police, the newly recruited terrorist Shabaz Shah was involved in the killing of a Satish Kumar Singh. A Shabaz Shah, a local terrorist was killed along with a Pakistani terrorist Haider on May 7 in the Kulgam district.