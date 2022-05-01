A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army arrested one hybrid terrorist who was planning attacks on security forces in South Kashmir.

Associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit, the arrested terrorist was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers and some local terrorists active in different parts of the Kashmir Valley.

"The arrested terrorist was asked to execute some terror attacks in South Kashmir", police said and added that on the specific information a search operation was jointly started by Kulgam Police and 34 RR.

#KulgamPolice alongwith #34RR arrested one #Hybrid Terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT namely #Yamin Yousuf Bhat of Gadihama , Kulgam. #Incriminating materials, including 01 Pistol, 01 pistol magzine' 02 hand grenades & 51 Nos 9mm pistol rounds were recovered@KashmirPolice — District Police Kulgam: official (@policekulgam) May 1, 2022

During the search one terrorist identified as Yamin Yousuf Bhat son of Mohammad Yousuf Bhat of Gadihama, Kulgam was arrested.

Incriminating material, arms, ammunition including one pistol, one pistol magazine, 51 9mm rounds, and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

In this connection case, FIR No.57/2022 was registered against the said terrorist in Police Station Kulgam under relevant sections of law and further investigation regarding the incident is in progress.

Forces foil attacks on soft targets by arresting terrorist

According to police, the arrest of the hybrid terrorist was an achievement for Kulgam Police because he was well aware of the topography of the district and it was easy for him to choose soft targets.

He was also in contact with terrorists based in the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and was working under their command and guidance. More arrests and recoveries are expected in this case.

The hybrid terrorist was also involved in providing shelter, logistics, and other support to the terrorists which includes transporting arms, ammunition, and explosive material in the Kulgam district.

23 terrorists killed in 14 encounters in April

As many as 23 terrorists including one of the longest surviving terrorists and some fresh recruits were eliminated by the security forces during 14 encounters in April this year. Thirteen encounters were reported in Kashmir Valley while one occurred in the Sunjwan area in Jammu city on April 22 in which two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated.

On April 21, the longest surviving self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit Mohammad Yosuf Kantroo was eliminated by the security forces in an encounter in north Kashmir's Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantur alias Kantroo alias Issa was one of the oldest terrorists in the Valley. The 51-year-old was from Check Kawoosa village in central Kashmir's Budgam district. He rejoined terrorism in 2017 and was associated with LeT. He was active in terrorism for the last 22 years.

On 14 April, four newly recruited terrorists identified as Showkeen Ahmad Thoker, Farooq Ahmed Bhat, Aqib Ahmad Thoker, and Waseem Ahmed Thoker were killed in an encounter in Badigam Shopian.