A week after foiling terrorists' attempt to repeat a Pulwama in Jammu by neutralizing two foreigners in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu city, cops questioned a girl who is believed to be "very close" to the absconding Over Ground Worker (OGW) who provided logistic support in executing a terror attack.

Although senior officers are tightlipped over the involvement of a girl in the incident, sources said that investigating team has questioned a female who is the girlfriend of one Asif Ahmad Sheikh- allegedly involved in the terror conspiracy, and is absconding.

"A non-local girl, who lives in the Bhathindi area of Jammu city, was in touch with Asif for a long," sources said and added that cops have started questioning the girl after getting call details of her phone.

The girl, sources said, was in touch with Asif on the day of the terror attack on April 22. Sources said that Asif, a native of Kashmir Valley, frequently visits the girl's residence in the Bhathindi area. "Aim of questioning the girl is to ascertain whereabouts of Asif," sources said.

Asif provides all logistics to Pakistani terrorists

A day after the terror attack on April 22, Jammu Police on April 23 revealed the role of Asif Ahmad Sheikh and other OGWs including the driver of the truck.

As reported earlier, Shafiq Ahmad Sheikh with the help of the driver of the truck Bilal Ahmad Wagay arranged the stay of terrorists in Jammu.

Wagay and Shafiq have already been arrested as their involvement in a conspiracy to carry out a terror attack at Sunjuwan through two Pakistan terrorists has been established.

Shafiq's brother Asif Ahmad Sheikh is also involved in the terror conspiracy and is absconding. Jammu Police has launched a manhunt to nab Asif as he is an important link in the entire case.

Asif Ahmad Sheikh had arranged mobile telephones for the terrorists besides rendering other required help to them.

Meanwhile, one more suspect has been arrested by Jammu Police from Kashmir Valley. Four persons including the driver of the truck have been arrested by the police in this case.

Ahead of PM's rally, forces eliminated two Pakistani terrorists in Jammu

As reported earlier two heavily-armed terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit were eliminated in a fierce gunfight by security forces after they attacked a bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in the Sunjwan area on the outskirts of Jammu in early April 22 morning.

As Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CISF has lost his life in the attack. Nine security personnel, including two policemen, were also injured in the gunfight.

Terrorists attacked the CISF bus two days ahead of the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on April 24.