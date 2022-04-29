Within a week after the terror attack at Sunjwan, a major tragedy was averted in Jammu city Thursday after the timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) at Sidhra along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

IED was recovered on the outskirts of Jammu city six days after a terror attack in the Sunjwan area, just four kilometres away from Sidhra.

According to police, information was received Thursday afternoon about some suspicious object near Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences and Hospital. A team from a nearby police station rushed to the spot and later senior officers also reached the site.

On examination, it was confirmed to be an IED after which the site was sealed. The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by the bomb squad of the Jammu police and an investigation was launched.

Use of sticky bomb to prepare explosive not ruled out

According to police the technical experts and bomb squad of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday defused the explosive material found in the Sidhra area of Jammu.

An official said that the material was earlier found along the highway in the Sidhra area of Jammu after which the area was cordoned and traffic was halted.

The official said that the explosive material has now been destroyed through a controlled explosion carried out by a bomb squad. He further said that the use of the sticky bomb to prepare this explosive cannot be ruled out

IED detected six days after the terror attack

The planting of the IED on the outskirts of Jammu city comes six days after the security forces killed two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists in the Sunjwan area and foiled a Jaish-e-Mohammad plan to carry out a major attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Palli village in Samba district on April 24.

A CISF assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed and a few police and CISF personnel were injured in the firefight with the slain terrorists.

Three OGWs arrested, arms and ammunition recovered

Kupwara police arrested three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) involved in cross LoC smuggling and transportation of arms and ammunition in the district.

According to police, based on specific information regarding the OGW module working for terrorist organizations operating in the Valley and is involved in the smuggling of arms and omission from across the LoC to be made available to the terrorists involved in spreading terror activities in the Valley, a police team of Karnah Police Station led by its SHO Mudasir Ahmed under the supervision of DySP Syed Majeed arrested the trio from different localities of the area.

The trio identified as Mohammad Amir son of Mohd Shakoor Kalas, Nisar Ahmad son of Manzoor Kalas residents of Hajitra Karnah, and Kafeel Ahmad son of late Abdul Rehman Bhat a resident of Sudhpora Karnah during their custodial interrogation revealed that they are involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the LoC to further make it available to the active terrorists operating in the Valley.

Upon their confession, so far, one Chinese pistol along with a magazine and 14 live cartridges have been recovered. More recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days. Case FIR No. 32/2022 under sections 7/25 IA Act, 13,18,23,39 UA(P) Act has been registered and an investigation was taken up.