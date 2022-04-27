After investigating the case for three days the Police have not ruled out the direct involvement of Pakistan in triggering a mysterious blast just before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palli village of Samba district.

Higher-ups in the police believed that it was an act of Pakistan to create fear among people just hours before Prime Minister's visit.

Reports quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that "anything coming from across the border which triggered a blast at Laliana village is not ruled out".

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, who is also holding charge of IGP Jammu, along with SSP Jammu is monitoring and conducting an inquiry into the mysterious blast.

Meanwhile, police teams visited Laliana village in Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district where a mysterious explosion took place a couple of hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Palli village in Samba district on Sunday.

Mysterious blast in the field before PM's visit

An explosion took place in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Jammu on Sunday. Initially, the police was suspecting that it was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite. The blast was reported in Laliana village in the Bishnah belt.

Reports said the entire material in the crater has been sent for analysis in a specialized laboratory outside Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain whether it was an explosive device, meteorite, or anything else.

Police authorities have so far not reached any conclusion due to different versions by the local people.

Sources said that cops were also working on the theory that it was an explosive dropped by a drone. Another report said that an IED was planned underground some days before the visit of the Prime Minister.

Laliana village, where the blast took place on Sunday, is nearly 10 kilometers from the International Border with Pakistan.

Police have so far not registered a blast case. The case will be registered only after a report of the material sent for analysis is received.