The comprehensive campaign launched by the security forces to kill all active terrorists yielded encouraging results because as many as 62 terrorists have been eliminated so far this year in Kashmir Valley alone. These terrorists were eliminated in almost all parts of the Kashmir Valley in different encounters.

Furthermore, the survival rate of active terrorists is also drastically decreasing as a result of strengthening the intelligence network and this campaign.

Security forces have eliminated a number of newly recruited terrorists in different areas of Kashmir Valley which is a clear indication that their (terrorists') surviving rate is drastically decreasing due to the comprehensive campaign launched by the forces.

Out of a total of 62 terrorists eliminated this year, 32 were killed within three months of their joining terror ranks.

"Due to enhanced human intelligence, technical intelligence, and focused operations, the surviving rate of terrorists is drastically decreasing. Out of 62 terrorists killed so far in the current year, 32 terrorists got neutralized within just three months of their joining terror ranks: IGP Kashmir tweeted.

15 foreigners among 62 terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in Kashmir Valley during the year 2022

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said among those killed, 39 were from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) followed by 15 from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

"Total terrorists killed in encounters so far this year 62. Terror Outfit wise: LeT 39, JeM 15, HM 06, Al-Badr 02," the IGP said in a tweet, adding, "Among the total 62 killed terrorists, 47 were local terrorists and 15 foreign terrorists".

Involved in attacking nonlocals two Al-Badr terrorists eliminated

Security forces eliminated two terrorists of the Al-Badr terror outfit in a 12-hour-long encounter in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The encounter which started on Wednesday evening culminated on Thursday morning with the killing of two terrorists.

According to reports, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in Pulwama district on Wednesday evening following inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

According to police, the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces engaged in the search operation.

Operation halted to evacuate civilians

Reports said that instead of giving a knee-jerk reaction to the firing of terrorists, forces behaved with maturity and started the operation to evacuate some civilians who were trapped in the building where terrorists were hiding.

After the civilians were evacuated, the exchange of firing resumed and a terrorist was killed on Wednesday night, while a soldier was injured. As the firing continued during the night, another hiding terrorist was killed whose body was recovered this morning.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said the two terrorists who belonged to the Al-Badr outfit were eliminated.

"Both killed terrorists identified as local terrorists namely Aijaz Hafiz and Shahid Ayub, of Al-Badr outfit. Two AK rifles were recovered. They had been involved in a series of attacks on non-local labourers in Pulwama in the month of March-April 2022," the IGP said in a tweet.