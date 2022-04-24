Intensifying campaign against terrorists involved in the selective killings of unarmed cops, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday eliminated three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit including one self-styled commander who was involved in the killings of an inspector and one sub-inspector.

"Arif Hazar alias Rehan, deputy of LeT's top commander (Basit) killed in Pulwama encounter", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar informed.

Rehan was involved in the killings of Inspector Parvez Ahamd Dar, Sub-Inspector Arshid, and one mobile shop owner downtown area of Srinagar city. Several FIRs were registered against him in Srinagar city. "Identification of other two terrorists yet to done", the IGP said.

Inspector Parveez was killed while on way to offer prayer

On June 22, 2021, Inspector Parveez Ahmed Dar was attacked by terrorists while he was on his way to offer prayers in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. The unarmed police inspector was shot at by terrorists on the evening of June 22. He succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage revealed that the terrorists had used pistols to fire at Parvaiz. The police officer is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old daughter, and a 10-year-old son. After the cowardly attack, the police higher-ups claimed they have identified the terrorists.

Unarmed newly recruited SI Arshad was killed on 12, 2021

Terrorists on September 12, 2021, terrorists killed a sub-inspector Arshad Ahmad of Jammu and Kashmir Police after firing at him from a point-blank range.

The deceased sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad was a native of the Kalmona area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district and was serving as a probationary sub-inspector at Khanyar Police Station. Recruited as a sub-inspector in 2019, Arshid was posted first time in a police station after training.

Rehan is among three LeT terrorists eliminated

Three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit were killed in a gunfight at the Pahoo area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday. Earlier, a joint team of police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint team, which retaliated triggering off a gunfight.

Kulgam encounter: Both killed terrorists were Pakistani

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday established identifies of two terrorists killed during the Kulgam encounter later Saturday evening.

"Killed terrorists have been identified as Sultan Pathan and Zabiullah, both residents of Pakistan and linked with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), official handout of police reads.

As per Police records, both the killed terrorists were "A" categorized and active since the year 2018 in the areas of Kulgam and Shopian districts. Both the killed terrorists had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces, abduction of security personnel, civilian atrocities, IED attacks, and weapon looting. Besides, they were also instrumental in the recruitment of gullible youth into terror folds.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two AK series rifles, seven AK series Magazines, nine grenades, two pouches, and cash of Rs 7000 were recovered from the site of the encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In this connection, a case vide FIR No. 51/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any, police said.