Continuing selective killings of the unarmed cops, terrorists on Sunday killed a sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police after firing at him from a point-blank range.

The deceased sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad was a native of the Kalmona area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district and was serving as probationary sub-inspector at Khanyar Police Station. Recruited as sub-inspector in 2019, Arshid was posted first time in a police station after training.

According to police, sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad, who was injured in the terrorist firing near Khanyar police station in the old Srinagar city, has succumbed in the hospital.

The injured SI was shifted to S.M.H.S hospital in the city from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialized treatment. "He has succumbed to critical injuries", police sources said.

CCTV footage of cowardly attack goes viral

CCTV footage of the terror attack has gone viral on social media. In the footage, a terrorist was seen chasing the unarmed officer. As the terrorist reached near the officer, he fired upon him from behind and ran away. A passer-by was seen running towards the terrorist but later he returned to rescue the injured officer.

Killers of young sub-inspector identified

"We have lost a brave young officer. He was learning the nuances of policing. It's a very tragic loss for us and his family. We express our deepest condolences. Perpetrators involved in this case have been identified and they will be brought to justice", Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said.

Talking to reporters on the wreath-laying ceremony of the deceased cop at DPL Srinagar, the DGP said that all the previous modules of terrorists involved in pistol shooting were wiped out, while it seems that a new group has been formed.

"I would not like to disclose about the outfit or module behind today's attack but the perpetrators have been identified and will be brought to justice soon," he said.

The DGP said the martyred cop was committed to his duties and his loss was a big jolt to the police family.

Third attack on cops in Srinagar

Today's was the third selective attack on unarmed cops in Srinagar-the summer capital of J&K.

On June 23, an Inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed in a terrorist attack on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The officer, Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, worked with the criminal investigation department (CID) wing of the police. He was shot near his house in Nowgam when he was returning home after offering evening prayers. He was taken to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in the old city but died before reaching the hospital.

On June 17, a cop was killed in a suspected terrorist attack in Srinagar. Javaid Ahmad was shot dead by terrorists near his home at Saidapora in Srinagar.

On June 12, two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore.