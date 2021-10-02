Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday evening arrested a dreaded terrorist involved in the gruesome killing of unarmed police inspector Parveez Ahmed Dar in June this year.

The terrorist identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Manganwagi Srinagar was arrested from the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested terrorist is not only involved in killing Parveez Ahmad Dar but also indulged in other terror activities. "Other targeted killings of the unarmed cops are likely to be solved with the arrest of Parveez Ahmed", police sources said.

According to police terrorists Saqiq Manzoor, Basit Kamran, Rameez, and Bashir Dar were involved in the killing of inspector Parveez Ahmed Dar. Saqib and Rameez were killed in Srinagar and Sopore encounters recently. Dar has been arrested today who confessed to this crime. Bashir Kamran is still at large.

Arrested terrorist is neighbour of martyr Parveez Ahmed

According to police Bashir Dar is the neighbour of martyr inspector Parvez Ahmed Dar.

Sources said that it was Bashir Dar who was following the daily activities of Parveez Ahmed. He provided all information to terrorists regarding the movement of the martyr police inspector.

Inspector Parveez was killed while on way to offer prayer

On June 22 this year, Inspector Parveez Ahmed Dar was attacked by terrorists while he was on his way to offer prayers in the Nowgam area of Srinagar. The unarmed police inspector was shot at by terrorists on the evening of June 22. He succumbed to his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigation and CCTV footage revealed that the terrorists had used pistols to fire at Parvaiz. The police officer is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old daughter, and a 10-year-old son. After the cowardly attack, the police higher-ups had claimed they have identified the terrorists.

One more terrorist nabbed

Police on Friday apprehended one active Lashkar-e-Toiba militant at Mujhmarg Junction area of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

In a statement issued by the police, "On a specific information about the movement of terrorist planning an attack on security forces, a joint Naka by Shopian police, one RR and CRPF BN 178 was established at Mujhmarg junction"

The statement further stated that at about 6.24 pm an individual in a suspicious condition moved out of the orchard on seeing the suspect, security forces challenged him but the suspect tried to flee away. The nearby security personnel immediately approached him and overpowered him.

According to a police spokesperson from his possession, one live hand grenade and 29 live rounds were recovered. The apprehended suspect disclosed his name as Kamran Bashir Hajam son of Bashir Ahmed Hajam resident of Babapora an active terrorist of LeT.

Accordingly, FIR was lodged under relevant sections of law registered at Police Station Zainapora. Further questioning is going on.