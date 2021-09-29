Alerts troops of the India Army foiled another infiltration attempt from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district by eliminating one unidentified terrorist. One Pakistani terrorist, who was trying to infiltrate with arms, was also arrested by the troops deployed the LoC.

Quoting Major General Virendra Vats, GoC, 91 Infantry Division of Uri, reports said that operation to counter infiltration was carried out along the LoC on September 18. One terrorist was neutralized, while another was caught during the operation.

The nabbed terrorist belonged to Okhara in Pakistan Punjab. The identity of the arrested terrorist has been established as Ali Babar Patra. He has admitted he is a member of LeT and was trained by them in Muzaffarabad.

Pakistan terrorist pleads for sparing life during encounter

"During the encounter, when one terrorist was neutralized by the forces, his fear-stricken accomplice pleaded to spare his life. There was a lot of shouting," Army Officer revealed, adding, "As is the ethos and value system of Indian army, we do not use force against an unarmed person so due precaution was taken and he was taken into custody."

The army officer said that the apprehended person made some startling revelations. He identified himself as Ali Baba Batra (19) son of late Mohammad Lateef resident of Punjab Pakistan. He has admitted that he is a member of LeT and was trained by the outfit. He revealed that he went for three weeks course at Khyber camp Muzaffarabad in 2019," the army officer said, adding, "After training, he was sent home and was recalled for an important task this year. He has given the contact number of his mother which is 03013668927"

GoC said an operation to counter infiltration began on September 18 when the Indian Army's patrol along the LoC detected infiltration movement, adding the group was supported from Pakistan by porters who came to the border with supplies. The Major General said such activities cannot take place without "active complicity of the Pakistan Army".

"When the encounter took place, two infiltrators came across the border, while four were on the other side," he said.

"This infiltration attempt was made in the area of Salamabad nallah. It is the same area through which we have had a history of infiltration in 2016 -- that's when a suicide attack at Uri Garrison took place," reported a news agency by quoting Major General Vats.

Surge in infiltration attempts after Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Despite agreeing to strictly adhere to a ceasefire along the LoC and International Border (IB), Pakistani authorities have started pushing terrorists on this side of the border during the last some days. Sources said that there was a surge in infiltration attempts especially after the Taliban has taken control over Afghanistan.

Not only on LoC but Pakistani Rangers have also intensified activities on the IB to push terrorists. Pakistan Rangers are repeatedly indulged in mischievous acts to scare residents in border villages. Today was the third infiltration attempt by the terrorists from across the LoC during the last 10 days in north Kashmir's Uri area.

Three heavily-armed terrorists, trying to infiltrate into this side of LoC, were killed at the Hathlanga area of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

On Monday, one terrorist was killed and three soldiers were injured as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in Earlier an infiltration bid was foiled on Sunday

On September 19, troops had intercepted a group of terrorists who sneaked into this side at Angoori post in Uri. However, when challenged, terrorists opened fire ensuing in an encounter in which a soldier was injured.

Ready to deal with any situation: Army Commander

Despite repeated Pakistani authorities, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lieutenant General D P Pandey said the Army is alert and ready to deal with any situation along the LoC or in the hinterland.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Boniyar, Uri in Baramulla district on Monday, the GOC said that people of Kashmir need not to worry about the situation along the LoC.

"There would be a little bit of mischief on the LoC but troops are well prepared to deal with the same," he asserted

Lt Gen Pandey said that the Army is alert and ready to deal with any situation along the LoC or in the hinterland.

The GOC said that the people of Kashmir have understood the game of separatists and that the peaceful environment was prevailing across the region. "Tourist footfall is increasing and booking at the hotels is good as well. The situation is quite peaceful across the region," he added.