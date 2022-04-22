By killing two terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit in the Sunjwan area on early Friday morning, alert security forces have foiled Pakistan's evil design to repeat Pulwama in Jammu.

Although an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lost his life in the pre-dawn terror attack, forces eliminated terrorists, who were planning a suicidal attack on the forces.

Highly placed sources said that an IED was also planned on the way to blast vehicles carrying forces towards the site where terrorists were hiding.

Reports said that after getting information about the presence of terrorists in the Sunjwan area of Jammu city, forces were rushed to the spot to cordon the entire areas adjacent to the Sunjwan Brigade of the Army.

As soon as a bus carrying jawans of CISF reached the spot, terrorists lobbed grenades and restored to indiscriminate firing on the vehicle. Despite receiving injuries, the valiant jawans of CISF effectively retaliated and forced the terrorists to run away from the spot and took shelter in a house.

The eliminated terrorists had planned to blast vehicles of security forces after firing and throwing grenades on the CISF bus.

Major terrorist attack averted by CISF

"On 22.04.22 at about 4.25 am, CISF personnel were attacked by terrorists while going for ongoing cordon and search operation at Jammu. Personnel retaliated gallantly and forced them to retreat. One CISF ASI lost his life in the line of action", a spokesman of CISF said.

Terrorists were planning a suicidal attack

Both the killed terrorists were wearing a suicidal vest containing some grenades and dry fruits which is a clear indication that they were a big suicidal attack in the area, most probably on Sunjwan Bridge.

Director-General of Police (DGP) J&K Police Dilbag Singh disclosed that the killed terrorists came with a mission to conduct a suicidal attack on camps of the security forces.

"It appears that eliminated terrorists have infiltrated recently from the border", the DGP said and added that the search operation was launched after getting authentic information about the presence of terrorists in the vicinity of the Sunjwan area.

A huge cache of ammunition has been recovered from the site, along with many grenades.

Terrorists were also carrying energy drinks, medicines, and food that are used mostly by suicide squads and both of them were also wearing fidayeen vests.

After attacking the CISF bus, terrorists take shelter in a nearby house

Eyewitnesses told International Bussiness Times after spraying bullets and lobbying grendes on the bus carrying jawans of CISF, terrorists ran away in the thickly populated area of Sunjwan.

The terrorists took shelter in the house of Mohammed Anwar in the area and where they were eliminated after some time. Anwar's house is situated just near the office of the local PDP leader whose vehicles were also damaged in the firing.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh, who is also holding the charge of IGP Jammu said the encounter started when the police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area.

"We had inputs about terrorists planning an attack. A cordon was laid based on input and the search party came under fire, resulting in the death of a security jawan and injuries to four others," Singh.

The CISF ASI who attained martyrdom in the terror attack has been identified as S P Patel.

Mobile internet services were suspended and schools closed for the day in the vicinity of the encounter site as a precautionary measure.

Sunjwan military attack was attacked twice by terrorists

Situated on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Sunjwan military station was attacked twice by the terrorists. Ironically JeM terrorists were involved in both the time.

On 10 February 2018, in a predawn attack, JeM terrorists attacked an Army camp in Sunjuwan, Jammu.

The three heavily-armed terrorists were eliminated while six army personnel and a civilian had lost their lives in the attack.

On June 28, 2003, two terrorists had cut through barbed wires to enter the Sunjwan military base in Jammu to launch one of the most deadly attacks on an Indian defense installation.

The attack by the heavily armed JeM terrorists had left at least 12 soldiers dead and nine others injured, before they were shot dead after a five-hour-long gunbattle.