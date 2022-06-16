Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb the peace in the country. He cautioned the people against the evil designs of anti-national forces.

Addressing a gathering of the personnel of the Armed Forces, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and J&K Police in north Kashmir's Baramulla area, Singh lauded forces for shouldering their responsibilities with dedication and zeal to protect unity and integrity of the nation.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, the Defence Minister said, "our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed terror activities in the past. Due to the relentless efforts of the forces, there has been a significant decline in the number of terror activities recently", he said.

Commending forces for foiling all such evil decisions, the Defence Minister said, "Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts. But, our security forces are such a protective shield for this country that whoever tries to break it, bleeds himself".

Addressing the Indian Armed Forces personnel in Baramulla Cantt.

"The nation has immense faith in our forces who are always ready to deal with any situation," he asserted.

India is a peace-loving country

The Defence Minister said that India is a peace-loving country that has given the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the whole world is one family) to the world.

"We have never tried to hurt any country in any way, nor have we tried to capture even an inch of anyone's land", he said but assured the nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the country, the armed forces will give a befitting reply.

He exuded confidence that the armed forces will face the future challenges with full strength, and their valour and dedication will build a golden future for the country.

Defence Minister visits forwards areas

Rajnath Singh visited the forward areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and took stock of the security situation along the border.

Visited a forward post in Jammu & Kashmir today and reviewed India's preparedness along the LoC.

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi; GoC, 15 Corps Lt Gen AS Aujla and GoC, 19 Infantry Division Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria accompanied the Defence Minister and briefed him about the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces. He is presently on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.