Calling for smashing the terror ecosystem to establish lasting and sustainable peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday emphasized better coordination among all forces to frustrate evil designs of anti-national forces.

Addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the White Knight Corps of the Army at Nagotra near Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor pointed out that coordination among all security agencies was a must to foil the designs of those who are desperately trying to foment trouble.

Sinha retreated the "not to spare terrorist and nor to touch any innocent" policy of the Jammu and Kashmir to deal with the menace of terrorism.

While appreciating the Army for defending the border, the Lieutenant Governor said that there is a need for very strong action in the hinterland to eradicate terrorism from its roots in J&K. "Apart from checking infiltration of terrorists on the borders, troops have to be ready to crush the terrorists in the hinterland also", he said.

LG emphasizes smashing the terror eco-system completely

He reiterated that the government is determined to destroy not only terrorists but the entire terror ecosystem in J&K.

"Troubled by our renewed resolve towards the development of Jammu & Kashmir, its aspirations and latest goals, our enemies are making desperate attempts to create unrest in J&K through drug trafficking, smuggling of arms through drones and social media", he said.

"Terrorists are out to destroy the society at the behest of the neighbouring country. To deal with them, you have to increase our potential and vigilance along with better coordination with all security agencies", he said.

"For Jammu and Kashmir administration, the person who hands over a gun to a terrorist is as much a terrorist as is the gun-totting ultra," he said, adding the same treatment should be meted out to them.

LG, GoC-in-C flag in Veer Smriti rally

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command flagged in the Veer Smriti Motor Cycle rally and greeted all ranks of the Indian Army's White Knight Corps on its 50th raising day in a traditional ceremony at Nagrota Military Station, today.

The White Knight Corps was raised on June 11972, as part of the Northern Command and Lt Gen JFR Jacob was the first Corps Commander. The Corps has a rich history of valour in wars and has also performed commendably in the operations along the Line of Control and in CI/ CT operations in J&K.

Earlier, in the morning, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC, White Knight Corps paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the "Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal" in Nagrota Military Station.

The golden jubilee celebrations of White Knight Corps commenced with a motorcycle rally, "Veer Smriti Yatra" which was flagged off from Lam, Rajouri on June 8, 2022, and reached Nagrota today. The riders paid tributes to the Bravehearts at all the war memorials in the Corps Zone.