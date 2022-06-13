After an eerie silence for a couple of months, tension again flared up along the International Border on Monday morning in the Jammu region when troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) resorted to firing after observing the movement of some intruders.

The movement of some intruders was reportedly observed in the Arnia sector of the Jammu district forcing the BSF personnel to start firing.

"BSF engaged armed infiltrators in a brief gunfight and thwarted their attempt to sneak into this side from across the IB here", a spokesperson of the BSF said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Arnia sector when alert BSF troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB.

The spokesman further said that the BSF troops challenged the miscreants who fired on the troops and fled in the face of retaliation.

Reports said that BSF personnel also started firing on the suspects but they managed to return.

"The search of the area was carried out Monday morning but nothing incriminating was recovered", reports said.

Senior BSF officers visited the spot after the firing and reviewed security arrangements on the border.

Fear grips border dwellers

Efforts of Pakistan to push terrorists from IB have created fear among border dwellers. Villagers aired apprehension that Pakistan would restart shelling on the frontiers which would cause huge loss to their crops, especially in the coming paddy sowing season.

There is complete calm on the border since February 25, 2021, when both countries announced to strictly adhere to cease-fire norms.

Although Pakistan-based terror handlers have made repeated attempts to drop arms through drones, no cross-border firing has been reported on the IB during the last couple of months in this belt.