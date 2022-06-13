With the elimination of a dreaded self-styled commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit Adil Parray, security forces killed as many as 100 terrorists in Kashmir Valley during the year 2022.

The majority of terrorists killed this year were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and LeT outfits. Out of a total of 100 terrorists killed this year, 30 were Pakistani nationals.

On Sunday only security forces eliminated four terrorists in two different encounters. Three terrorists were killed in the south Kashmir Pulwama district while Adil Parray was eliminated in a chance encounter in Srinagar.

After a recent incident of selective killings, security forces have launched an aggressive campaign against active terrorists in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

Adil Parry eliminated in a chance encounter

Self-styled commander of the LeT outfit Adil Parray was killed in a brief encounter in the Kreesbal Palpora area in Srinagar district on Sunday.

Adil Parray was involved in the gruesome killing of two unarmed cops namely Ghulam Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifullah Qadri in Soura.

Adil Parray was involved in killing of 02 JKP personnel Gh Hassan Dar in Sangam & Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9 year old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police: IGP Kashmir

Police constable Saifullah Qadri was killed by terrorists on May 24 at Soura in Srinagar city. Safa Qadri-a nine-year-old daughter of Saifullah Qadri was also injured in the terror attack.

Earlier three terrorists killed in Pulwama

Hours before the elimination of Adil Parray, security forces killed three terrorists of LeT in the Drabgam area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

All three killed terrorists were locals, linked with the outfit LeT. One of them has been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, involved in the killing of cop Reyaz Ahmad on May 13.

Other two killed terrorists have been identified as Fazil Nazir Bhat & Irfan Ah Malik of Pulwama district. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 02 AK 47 rifles and 01 pistol recovered: IGP Kashmir

A police spokesperson said acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Pulwama's Drabgam village, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces in the area.

As the security personnel approached the suspected spot, the terrorists hiding there fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively, leading to an encounter, he added.

In the ensuing gunbattle, three local terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesperson said.

He identified the slain terrorists as Junaid Ahmad Sheergojri of Gadoora in Pulwama, Fazil Nazir Bhat of Drabgam in Pulwama, and Irfan Ahmad Malik of Arabal Nikas in Pulwama.