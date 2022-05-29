Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Sunday visited the home of female TV artist and Kashmiri singer Ambreen Bhat, who was killed by two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in a coward attack on Wednesday evening at Budgam.

Accompanied by senior police and civil officers, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reached the residence of Ambreen Bhat at Chadoora in Budgam this afternoon.

While expressing his anguish over the gruesome killing of the female artist, Lieutenant Governor assured every possible help to the family.

"Met the family members of Ambreen Bhat at their residence at Budgam. She was a strong-willed woman and a pillar of support to her family. The administration will provide every possible assistance and support to the family. We shall forever remember Ambreen's indomitable spirit", the office of the Lieutenant Governor tweeted while quoting the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Noted family artist killed by newly recruited terrorists to obey Lashkar commander's order

As reported earlier, Ambreen Bhat, the breadwinner of a poor family, was killed by two newly recruited terrorists of LeT just to follow the order of their self-styled "commander" Lateef.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said that two newly recruited terrorists namely Shahid Mushtaq Bhat R/O Hafroo Chadoora, Budgam, and Farhan Habib R/O Hakripora Pulwama were involved in the killing of Ambreen Bhat.

They killed the female artist under the direction of LeT commander Lateef. Both the terrorists were eliminated during the Awantipora encounter just two days back.

Terrorists on Wednesday evening shot dead a female artist who was sitting with her nephew at her residence in Budgam district of central Kashmir. The deceased Amreen Bhat was a famous singer and a TV artist who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms.

Manoj Sinha meets minor victims of terrorism

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday met with minor victims of terrorism. While interacting with the family of Ambreen Bhat, Lieutenant Governor met with Farhan Zubair 10-year-old nephew of Amreen Bhat, who was also injured in the Wednesday evening terror attack. He spent time with Farhan and inquired about his condition.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor visited the residence of a police constable Saifullah Qadri who was killed by terrorists on May 24 at Soura in Srinagar city. He met with Safa Qadri-a nine-year-old daughter of Saifullah Qadri. A class 3rd student was also injured in the terror attack.

Terrorists in a selective attack on Tuesday afternoon shot dead a constable of J&K Police Saifullah Qadri as they opened fire outside his house in the Soura area of Srinagar while he was leaving home to drop his minor daughter for tuition.

