Popular Punjabi singer, rapper, and congress politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29 by unidentified assailants. The incidents took place a day after the Punjab police withdrew the security of 424 people including the singer too.

Just two weeks ago, the singer had released a new song titled "The Last Ride."

Born as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, the controversial singer had contested from Mansa on a congress ticket at the recently held assembly polls in Punjab. AAP's Dr Vijay Singla defeated him with a margin of 63,323 votes. Moosewala hails from Mansa and joined the Congress party with much hype and hoola in November. He also got into a controversy when the then sitting Mansa MLA, Nazar Singh Manshahia objected to his candidature.

The Congress party has expressed condolences to his family and fans. "The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united and undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the party tweeted.

The news is a developing story, more details are awaited, keep a tab on this space for further updates.