Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left the nation in a state of grief. Sidharth passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. Reports say that the Balika Vadhu actor was brought dead to the hospital. He was just 40 years old.

The industry remains jolted by Sidharth's sudden death. Condolences have been pouring in from all quarters.

Amid all this, industry people and close friends have started visiting his residence to pay their last respects. Rajkummar Rao took to social media and wrote, "This is so unfair. Gone too soon Sidharth. Rest in peace brother. You will be in our hearts forever. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans." He was also seen visiting Sidharth's residence along with Patralekha.

Asim Riaz, who shared quite a hostile equation with Sidharth inside the house was also seen at the hospital. Sharing pictures from their days together in Bigg Boss, Riaz wrote, "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother RIP sidharthshukla". Bigg Boss host Salman Khan also took to social media to pay his condolences. He wrote, "Gone too soon Siddharth...u shall be missed. Condolences to the family.. RIP."

Celebs reach Sidharth's home

Vikas Gupta also reached Shukla's residence. Arti Singh, Shefali Zariwala were also spotted at the hospital. Hindustani Bhau was also seen arriving at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Varun Dhawan, who has worked with Sidharth Shukla in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, also took to social media to mourn the loss. He wrote, "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."