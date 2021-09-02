Popular actor Sidharth Shukla who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 has died due to a heart attack on September 02. The death news of Shukla literally shocked his fans and the entire entertainment industry as the actor was just 40. Known for maintaining a good physique, Sidharth Shukla's death has once again sparked debate on how heart attacks claim the lives of young men.

Heart attack: The silent killer

A couple of decades back, heart attacks were mostly noted among people above the age of 50. However, as the lifestyle of human beings changed drastically due to sedentary habits and lack of physical exercise, young men have also started becoming victims of heart attacks.

A research report presented at the 2019 conference of the American College of Cardiology pointed out an alarming trend, an increase in the possibility of heart attacks among young men who are aged below 50.

Some of the key contributors behind the rise in heart attacks among young men are substance abuse, smoking, excessive alcohol intake, lack of physical exercise, high cholesterol levels, high blood pressure levels, diabetes, and poor diet. According to researchers, obesity is also a factor behind the trigger of a heart attack, but it usually up the odds for people above the age of 50.

How to stay safe away from a heart attack?

"People don't usually have heart disease in their thirties, but they should be aware. If you start managing your health in your thirties and watching your blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels, hopefully you won't have problems when you're older," says Dr Saleem Hussain.

Several recent studies have also noted that mental stress could also elevate the risk of getting a heart attack. Persistent stress activates the immune system, and will finally contribute to inflammation. This inflammation will set the stage for atherosclerosis, which is nothing but plaque building and hardening of the arteries. As the arteries get narrowed, blood will not flow through it properly, and it will finally result in a heart attack.