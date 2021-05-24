In this pandemic time when people are finding it difficult to hug each other, some are finding solace in animal cuddling. Cow cuddling which started in the Netherlands is now gaining massive popularity in the United States, with people hugging cows to reduce their stress and anxiety. Widely considered the wellness trend during pandemic times, people who practice it claim that it could promote positivity, and will boost the level of oxytocin in the body.

Cow cuddling grows as a huge business

According to reports, some of the cow cuddling providers are charging $200 per hour of a wellness session. People who promote the study claim that the calming effect of hugging and cuddling small pets like dogs and cats could double when someone cuddles large mammals like cows.

The practice of cuddling cows for relaxation originated in Dutch provinces more than a decade ago, and it started gaining massive popularity in the United States post the coronavirus outbreak when people face difficulties in socializing themselves due to strict Covid restrictions.

The cuddling experience is enjoyable to cows as well. According to a study published in 2007, cows show cues of deep relaxation when massaged in particular areas of the neck and upper back.

Did you know that cow cuddling is a growing wellness trend? CNBC's @janewells has more. pic.twitter.com/WcynuhXMNw — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) May 20, 2021

Cow cuddling in India

The popularity of cow cuddling is not just confined to the Netherlands and the United States. Last year, an NGO in Gurugram started a cow cuddling center in India. The cow cuddling by Kamdhenu Gowdham and Arogya Sansthan aimed to provide much-needed relief to people who are stressed due to busy schedules and other lifestyle issues.

The cow cuddling therapy includes, petting and massaging the cow, hugging, and sitting with it, and the ultimate goal is to cuddle the cow, thus forgetting all the problems and rejuvenating the mind.

"Cow cuddling not only cures respiratory diseases, blood pressure, spinal pain, heart problem, depression but also sadness, anxiety and all kinds of tensions," said a statement issued by the Gurugam NGO.