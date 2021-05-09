If the quick fixes from kitchen counters and quacks were coming during the first few months of coronavirus, one would still understand, if not agree. Some may even give the benefit of doubt and also turn a few more stones and take shots at wild guesses thrown around; red ant chutney, lemon drops in nostrils, nigella seeds, good old whiskey...you name it.

Drink cow urine, stay safe

But the belief backed 'science' displayed by BJP MLA Surendra Singh in UP's Ballia takes the cake. He claims that drinking cow urine has protected him from coronavirus. Citing his own example, he goes on to strongly recommend people to drink cow urine with a glass of cold water. In a video, that's surely giving some relief from Covid induced anxiety, if not the Covid-induced symptoms, the MLA starts off by saying, "I want to appeal to all my people...As you all can see it's because I consume cow urine, I am healthy today. And I want you all to be healthy too," he says, just before pouring five caps of the liquid in a glass of water.

The science 'behind' the statement

For those who might be interested, he sincerely goes onto share further details. "Every morning after brushing my teeth, on an empty stomach, I mix five caps of it in a glass of cold water. Now the only precaution one has to take is that after consuming the cow urine, one shouldn't drink or eat anything for half an hour."

He says the fact that he hasn't got infected with the virus until now, goes onto prove his point. "I stay out among all you people and among the people of my constituency for good 18 hours and look." He adds, "I am convinced that only, and only, after you've consumed cow urine, can you beat the virus."

BJP Baliya MLA surendra singh is advising people to have Gaumutra (Cow Urine ) for Corona treatment #Corona #मोदी_इस्तीफा_दो #Coronil pic.twitter.com/LPC8p35QDh — Aditya Bidwai (@AdityaBidwai) May 7, 2021

Modern science, pharmacies, researchers have all failed

Then he goes onto rue the fact that scientists are not open minded enough. "Scientists and researchers may or may not believe me. They've progressed so much and still people are dying in counts of lakhs. Their science, progress, experiments have all failed. In such a situation, one should believe in God, believe in ancestors and take their wisdom."

It's available, affordable and easy to follow

Fifty rupees is all it costs and it lasts ten days, further says the representative of Ballia. "I guarantee that not only corona or any of its waves and variants but in fact, even deadlier viruses and future pandemics won't affect you."

Kind attention, viewers

There is no one from the scientific community backing this belief. Nor is there any authoritative claim, study or research that endorses cow urine as a preventive measure or treatment for Covid-19. Kindly follow all health protocols as laid out by your doctor and read guidelines issued by the nodal health authorities.

Netizens have a field day

While some were downright furious and called for all full stops to quackery. Others just laughed along.