India continues to report more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the sixth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,23,144 Covid cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours, a declining trend from the Monday figure, according to the Union health ministry data released on Tuesday.

The total cases till now are 1,76,36,307 and recoveries are 1,45,56,209 while death toll has gone up to 1,97,894. The total vaccination across the country has crossed more than 14.5 cr mark as of Monday amid a severe shortage of vaccines, especially Covaxin in many hospitals.

On Monday, the country administered more than 31 lakh vaccine doses, and with this, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far stands at 14,50,85,911 as per the 8 p.m. provisional report by the health ministry.

These include 93,23,439 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 60,59,065 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,21,00,254 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 64,11,024 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,92,77,949 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 26,78,151 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 5,05,37,922 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 86,98,107 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis. The top five states which have contributed to India's total daily tally include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi.

UP Figures fudged: Akhilesh Yadav

Questioning the numbers in UP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of fudging the corona virus death toll. He alleged that the number of bodies at crematorium ground contradict the official data.

In a statement, Akhilesh said that the UP government's mismanagement and short-sightedness has turned the state into 'corona Pradesh'.

"Fake data is being given to show fewer deaths, while a rush is being witnessed at crematoriums and graveyards. It is the government's failure that even BJP MPs, MLAs are not satisfied with the current state of affairs. The number of doctors, hospitals and other facilities given by the BJP is mostly fake. Such an insensitive government was never seen in the state," he claimed.

The SP president said the BJP should shun its pride and think like family members of Covid patients and ensure availability of oxygen at their homes. He accused the party of not paying any heed to experts' warning about the second wave.

The SP chief also demanded uniformity in rates of Covid vaccine in the entire country and appealed to his party workers to help battle the second wave of coronavirus. "Different countries have put a travel ban on India. This has adversely impacted India's image at the global level. Even oxygen is not available... Where is the double engine government?" he asked.