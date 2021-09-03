Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has given the industry a rude awakening. The actor, who looked hale and hearty, passed away due to cardiac arrest. He was declared brought dead upon reaching the hospital.

The actor was feeling discomfort and chest pain and fell unconscious while having water. At 40, Sidharth broke many hearts as he left for his heavenly abode. Here's a look at the projects he had signed and ready to shoot.

Ace of Space: There was a strong buzz that Sidharth Shukla had been finalised for hosting reality show Ace of Space. His massive fan following and powerful screen presence were the reason behind him reportedly being offered the reality game show.

Single with Shehnaaz Gill: After the success of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona, there was a strong buzz that the two had signed one more album. The two were to be featured together in another song as a couple. The pair of Sidnaaz, as fans like to call them, had proved out to be quite bankable and a guaranteed hit.

OTT with Jennifer Winget: There have also been reports of Sidharth having been finalized for an OTT project along with Jennifer Winget.

OTT with Pankaj Tripathi: Sidharth had reportedly, also given his nod to be a part of a spy thriller OTT series that would have featured Monica Dogra and Pankaj Tripathi.

OTT with Shehnaaz Gill: Along with all this, Sidharth had his hands full with one more OTT series. The actor was supposed to star in another series featuring Shehnaaz Gill.

Sidharth had been feeling uncomfortable since 3-4 am in morning. The actor complained of chest pain and discomfort. He asked for cold water and slept after drinking it.

But, after some time, he again complained of chest pain and again asked for water. However, this time, he fell unconscious while drinking water. He was declared brought dead upon reaching Cooper hospital.