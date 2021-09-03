Sidharth Shukla's death has given the nation a massive jolt. The actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest at his home. Shukla was just 40 and is survived by his mother and sisters. Fans and followers have posted themselves outside Sidharth's home to pay their last respects. Industry people, friends, and family members have also thronged the actor's home to be there for the family.

The tweets

Amid all this, Sidharth's old tweets have gone viral. The tweet dates back to 2017 and has received over two thousand retweets. The tweet talks about death. Sidharth had tweeted, "Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live.."

Another tweet of the actor that has gone viral is on life and how one should live the life. Sidharth had tweeted in September 2020, "What you do today decides your future......You only live once make it count.....Live like a Lion even if that is for a day rather than living the rest of your life like a sheep ..."

One more tweet that has caught everyone's attention is Shukla's tweet from February 2021. The actor had tweeted, "Life's too short to worry about what others say or think about you ........ just enjoy life .. have fun ... and give them something to talk about."

No foul play

Sidharth Shukla's family has revealed that there was no foul play in his death. They have revealed that the actor was feeling uncomfortable and had chest pain around 3-4 am. He asked for cold water, drank it and slept. However, after some time, he again asked for water, and this time, while drinking it he fell unconscious. By the time the family took him to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.