Sidharth Shukla's death has left the industry shattered. The Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi winner passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. He was just 40. The Balika Vadhu actor is survived by his mother and sisters. Film celebrities and television personalities thronged Shukla's home to pay their last respects. The actor had an incredible fan following.

The chain of events

Soon after Sidharth Shukla's health, there were hush whispers of foul play. However, Shukla's family cleared the air and revealed that there was no foul play. The family also spoke about everything that happened before he passed away. Shukla's family revealed that the actor was feeling uncomfortable and had slight chest pain around 3-4 am. It was then that he asked for cold water. He drank it and slept after some time. But, in the morning, he again complained of chest pain and again asked for water.

However, this time, while drinking water he fell unconscious. The family immediately took him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time," Dr Shailesh Mohite of Cooper Hospital was quoted telling PTI.

Nation mourns the loss

Soon after the news broke out, industry people started visiting Sidharth's home to pay their last respects. Rajkummar Rao, Varun Dhawan, Asim Riaz, Shefali Zariwala, Vikas Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin were some of the celebs who visited his home. The entire nation is mourning Sidharth Shukla's untimely and sudden demise.

The actor was known for his roles in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. It was on Bigg Boss that Sidharth met Shehnaaz Gill. The two were rumoured to be dating ever since the show however, they never confirmed it.