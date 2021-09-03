The nation is yet to come to terms with Sidharth Shukla's death news. The sudden passing away of the celebrated television star has left a large void in the entertainment industry. Gone too soon, Sidharth leaves behind a huge fan following and fanbase.

Amid all this, similarities between Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee's life and death have grabbed much attention.

Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee were the most loved onscreen pair when they were shooting for Balika Vadhu. The two won several awards both individually and also as an onscreen couple. It is tragic to see two incredibly talented souls leaving us like this. The two were even a part of the Bigg Boss show.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee made heads turn with her bold avatar in Bigg Boss 7. Far from her demure and docile role in the television series, Banerjee was her true self within the house. Always standing up for what is right and taking a stand for her friends, Pratyusha was a new person inside the BB house. The young actress died of suicide at her Mumbai home on April 1, 2016. She was just 24.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13 and made an even bigger place in everyone's heart with the show. People got to see the true and real self of the actor. His equation with Shehnaaz Gill inside the house also became the talk of the town. Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021 at the age of 40.

Swami Om

The man who created tremendous ruckus inside the house but also became a great source of entertainment, Swami Om passed away this year. The spiritual leader passed away after a massive heart attack on February 3, 2021.

Jade Goody

After Big Brother, Jade Goody also became a part of Bigg Boss season 2. However, she had to leave the show a day or two after arriving owing to health issues. The television personality was diagnosed with cervical cancer. She passed away in 2009 at the age of 27.