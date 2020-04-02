It has been four years since the premature death of Pratyusha Banerjee shocked the entire country. The Balika Vadhu actress allegedly committed suicide hanging herself from a ceiling fan on April 1, 2016. Although there had been a lot of mudslinging between her parents and boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh (accused of abetting the suicide) since then, justice is yet to be served.

Pratyusha's parents continue to strongly believe that their daughter didn't commit suicide. The ageing couple, who shifted to Mumbai soon after her death, continue to live in the city till date hoping to bring justice to their deceased daughter.

'Bas tareekh pe tareekh ho rahi hai'

On Pratyusha's fourth death anniversary, her father Shankar Banerjee told SpotboyE that he made a flower garland for her photograph. "Bas baithe hain dono Pratyusha ke photograph ke baju mein," he exclaimed.

Lamenting about the trial that has still not begun, Pratyusha's father told SpotboyE: "You see, my main grouse is that the trial is still to get underway."

When asked if they met Rahul Raj Singh recently, Banerjee replied, "We did see him in Dindoshi Court and unka chehra badal gaya humko dekhkar, paseena-paseena ho gaya. Woh court mein aaya toh date lekar chala gaya. Bas tareekh pe tareekh ho rahi hai."

Pratyusha was victim of domestic violence, said mother

Soon after the actress' death, several allegations were made against Rahul. In one of the old interviews, Soma Banerjee (Pratusha's mother) had revealed that Rahul used to beat Pratyusha.

"Let me tell you that she had told her aunt who stays in Ambernath very clearly that Rahul is torturing her, she is a victim of physical violence, and he is a psycho (pauses). But I think she must have felt that things will be fine again," the mother had told the portal.

"I strongly believe that Pratyusha was murdered. My daughter was a very strong girl, she cannot commit suicide." When asked if she meant Rahul murdered her daughter, the mother said: "Aise bol toh nahin sakte lekin uska haath toh hai. Rahul has a girlfriend Saloni Sharma and they both tortured her very badly. Once, Saloni had hit Pratyusha so badly on the road that she went crashing on the footpath. Shopkeepers in that area know about this incident. It happened near Pratyusha's house."