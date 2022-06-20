Shehnaaz Gill slayed in her ramp debut as a royal bride and how! The former Bigg Boss contestant and one of the most loved celebrities in the industry, Gill channeled her inner bridal vibe as she walked the ramp. Her beauty, grace, and innocence left everyone in awe of her. She also managed to bring a smile to everyone's face with her dance steps on the late Sidhu Moosewala's song Akhiyan De Samne.

The debut ramp walk

Sharing a video of her ramp walk, Shehnaaz wrote, "Debut walk done right!" She walked the ramp for Samant Chauhan. Social media went all emotional and nostalgic seeing Shehnaaz dressed as a bride. Many were quick to say how she could have been a bride for Sidharth Shukla had he been here. "Could have been her bridal look as Sidharth Shukla's bride," said one user.

Social media gets emotional

"Wish Sidharth and Shehnaaz could walk the ramp as bride and groom," wrote another user. "Sidharth's dulhaniya," wrote one more social media user. "Missing Sidharth here," said a netizen. "She is a pro at everything," opined another netizen. "Shehnaaz Gill is pure gold!" commented a netizen. "Wow! That's our beauty," said a social media user.

Shehnaaz Gill was visibly devastated after Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. Though the two never openly accepted it, the duo were rumoured to be in a relationship. Gill was badly hit by Shukla's death and was later asked by Salman Khan to move on in life. She found solace in work, books and Brahma Kumaris.