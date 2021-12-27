Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, has reportedly been shot at by unidentified men. The incident took place in Amritsar when two armed men shot at Sukh. Shehnaaz's father has recently joined BJP. The incident happened when he was coming back from an event around 8: 30 pm. Here's what unfolded.

What happened?

Shehnaaz Gill's father was reportedly on his way home when the incident happened. On his way back after attending an event, Santokh Singh stopped at a dhaba as he wanted to go to the washroom. Once he stopped his car, two men on bike came rushing and started firing on him. However, when Santokh Singh's gunmen rushed towards the car, the men fled, reports Amar Ujala. The car also had four gunshots.

Santokh Singh immediately informed the local police. Four empty shots were recovered from the place of incident. "Following a preliminary probe, the matter was found to be suspicious and therefore further investigation was under progress," Station House Officer, Harpreet Singh was quoted saying. However, the report further stated that there have been several criminal complaints lodged against Santokh Singh and thus, he has not been provided security.

Shehnaaz recovering from shock

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is recovering from the loss of losing her alleged beau, Sidharth Shukla. The celebrated television personality and Shehnaaz met on the sets of Bigg Boss and sparks flew. Though the two always maintained that they were "closest" friends, their relationship remained an open secret of the industry.