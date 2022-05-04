Arpita Khan's eid bash is making news and how! From bringing Salman Khan and Kangana Ranaut under one roof to giving us some priceless throwback Bollywood moments, the party had it all. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a stylish entry at the bash and couldn't stop looking at each other. Putting an end to break up rumors, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked totally smitten by one another.

However, what became the highlight of the night was Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan. Several videos and pictures of the two, from the party, have taken over the internet. In one of the videos, Gill is seen hugging Salman and resting her head on his shoulders. In another video, she can be seen kissing the Bigg Boss host.

Shehnaaz and Salman's chemistry

In another set of videos, she can be seen asking Khan to drop her off to her car. And as he does so, she can be seen lovingly touching him. While the videos and pictures prove the fondness the two have for each other, many on the internet have given it another touch.

Trolls come attacking

Trolls started targeting Shehnaaz and even asked if she was drunk. "Was she drunk the entire time?" asked one user. "This is not the usual Shehnaaz, wat happen to her (sic)," asked another. "Why is she clinging onto Salman like this?" asked a social media user. "Look at Shera he looks more uncomfortable than Salman," opined a netizen.

"Shera's expression says it all," commented another netizen. "This is so not cool," said a user. "Awkward," said another. Trolls might say anything, but what we see in these pictures is just pure admiration and adulation for one another.