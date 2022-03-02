Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha's secret wedding picture has taken over the internet. A picture of the two, dressed in traditional wear, exchanging rings has sent shockwaves across the nation. It is being said that the duo got married secretly. Khan is seen in a beige sherwani while Sonakshi looks ravishing in a red saree and bridal accessories.

Sonakshi - Salman's pic

But, one look at the image and you would know it's a fake one. The picture has clearly been photoshopped. Ever since Salman launched Sonakshi in Dabangg, the two have often been linked together. While the two remain busy in their own life, fans of the two have been vying to see them married. And this photoshopped picture seems to be one of their imaginative creations.

Salman - Sonakshi's link-up

Salman is being linked with Iulia Vantur. While the two never have confirmed their relationship, Salman keeps dropping hints that he is not single anymore. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Zaheer Iqbal. But, no confirmation has come our way from them yet.

"Romancing Salman just gets better. I love the fact that it's a beautiful romance between the husband and the wife. You know the track between Chulbul and Rajjo. It's fun. It's got amazing new kinds of songs. Yun Karke is a crazy peppy number where we're both going crazy in the song. There's Habibi ke nayan which is again a romantic track. And of course, because it's Sajid Wajid, they have to put a song on my naina in every part of Dabanng, which I love (laughs). So it's been fantastic," a Bollywoodlife report quoted Sonakshi as saying.